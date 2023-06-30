The Spiders of Across the Spider-Verse Come to Life in a New Artbook

One thing that has enchanted the internet almost as much as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse itself has is getting glimpses from artists into the work that made the movie such a visual treat. Now, some of that work is about to be collected into a sumptuous new artbook, and io9 has your first look inside.

We’re excited to reveal a few spreads from the upcoming Abrams release Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - The Art of the Movie. Written by Ramin Zahed, the new artbook—coming in the wake of the highly demanded artbook for the original Spider-Verse movie—is out next week, and gathered concept work from across the creation of, well, Across the Spider-Verse, alongside commentary from key creatives and artists about the process of designing the latest film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - The Art of the Movie is set to hit shelves July 3, but before you grab a copy click through to see some exclusive pages from the book making their debut here on io9, including early concept work for Spider-Man India, Spider-Punk, Jessica Drew, and the legendary Scarlet Spider, Ben Reilly.