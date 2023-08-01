Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Swinging Into Homes Soon

The wait till Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is going to be a long one, but starting August 8 you’ll be able to revisit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse any time you want.

Available on digital first, the Sony Pictures Animation film will release with a number of special feature before it drops on physical home media on September 5 . Here’s a fun video with stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson ( recorded before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes) to break down what will be featured in Across the Spider-Verse’s more than 90 minutes of bonus materials.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Special Features Preview

Both the digital, Blu-ray, and 4k UHD release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will include the following special features:

Blu-ray™, 4K UHD, and Digital Exclusives:



Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs

Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling

“I’mma Do My Own Thing” Interdimensional Destiny

Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions

Designing Spiders and Spots

Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse

Escape from Spider-Society

Across the Comics-Verse

Lyric Videos

Filmmaker Commentary

Also Includes:

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

DVD

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on d igital August 8 and Blu-ray/4K UHD on September 5.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.