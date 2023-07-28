Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse and Kraven the Hunter Officially Delayed at Sony

As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, studios have begun shifting release dates.

Cheryl Eddy
Miles Morales, Kraven the Hunter
Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Miles Morales and Kraven the Hunter in action.
Image: Sony

jà pandemic: with Hollywood experiencing a sudden shutdown of work—this time due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes—release dates are being delayed. The first studio to officially announce movies shifting on the calendar is Sony, and it affects highly anticipated releases like Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and (the slightly less anticipated) Kraven the Hunter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, trilogy-capper Beyond the Spider-Verse, which had been set for a March 24, 2024 release, is now without a release date entirely. Kraven, originally set for October 6 of this year, will now arrive August 30, 2024. Also in this news is a freshly added date: Venom 3, which will arrive before Kraven on July 12, 2024.

