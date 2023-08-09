Code Orange: Spirit Halloween Unleashes Horror Film Fan Decor, Props, and Toys

Toys and Collectibles

Code Orange: Spirit Halloween Unleashes Horror Film Fan Decor, Props, and Toys

Beetlejuice, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Trick 'r Treat, and more hit the spooky season pop-up store.

By
Sabina Graves
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Horror movie decor Spirit Halloween
Image: Spirit Halloween

Halloween is starting now, and if that thought makes you groan like a zombie, you’ve clearly forgotten how early things begin to sell out at your local Spirit Halloween. Yeah, pretty much as soon as doors open and hordes of horror fiends descend into the aisles.

Advertisement

To make things a bit more streamlined for spooky season, we’ve picked our favorite scary movie and TV-show inspired decor, animatronics, and to keep an eye out for. From The Conjuring universe to Beetlejuice to Killer Klowns from Outer Space to The Haunted Mansion—Spirit Halloween has a very wide selection of horror properties for every collection.

Check out our gallery of Code Orange goods here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 49

Mars Attacks! 6.5 Ft Martian Warrior Animatronic

Mars Attacks! 6.5 Ft Martian Warrior Animatronic

Mars Attacks! 6.5 Ft Martian Warrior Animatronic
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 49

Mars Attacks! Martian Snow Globe 

Mars Attacks! Martian Snow Globe 

Mars Attacks! Martian Snow Globe
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 49

Mars Attacks! Doormat

Mars Attacks! Doormat

Mars Attacks! Doormat
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 49

Mars Attacks! Martian Door Cover

Mars Attacks! Martian Door Cover

Mars Attacks! Martian Door Cover
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 49

Ghostbusters Light-Up Deluxe Replica Proton Pack

Ghostbusters Light-Up Deluxe Replica Proton Pack

Ghostbusters Light-Up Deluxe Replica Proton Pack
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 49

Ghostbusters LED Ghostbuster Ghost Trap

Ghostbusters LED Ghostbuster Ghost Trap

Ghostbusters LED Ghostbuster Ghost Trap
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 49

Trick ‘r Treat Sam with Razor Flocked Funko POP! Figure

Trick ‘r Treat Sam with Razor Flocked Funko POP! Figure

Trick ‘r Treat Sam with Razor Flocked Funko POP! Figure
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 49

Trick ‘r Treat Sam Light-Up Horror Statue

Trick ‘r Treat Sam Light-Up Horror Statue

Trick ‘r Treat Sam Light-Up Horror Statue
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 49

Trick ‘r Treat Light Up Sam Wreath

Trick ‘r Treat Light Up Sam Wreath

Trick r’ Treat Light Up Sam Wreath
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 49

Gremlins Gizmo Sports Car Bobblehead

Gremlins Gizmo Sports Car Bobblehead

Gremlins Gizmo Sports Car Bobblehead
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 49

Gremlins Door Cover

Gremlins Door Cover

Gremlins Door Cover
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 49

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 6 Ft. Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask Animatronic

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 6 Ft. Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask Animatronic

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 6 Ft Leatherface: Pretty Woman Mask Animatronic
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 49

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Snow Globe

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Snow Globe

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface Snow Globe
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 49

Halloween Michael Myers Snow Globe

Halloween Michael Myers Snow Globe

Halloween Michael Myers Snow Globe
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 49

It Pennywise Snow Globe

It Pennywise Snow Globe

It Pennywise Snow Globe
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 49

The Conjuring Universe Lifesize Annabelle Doll

The Conjuring Universe Lifesize Annabelle Doll

The Conjuring Universe Lifesize Annabelle Doll
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 49

The Conjuring Universe Light-Up Annabelle Figure

The Conjuring Universe Light-Up Annabelle Figure

The Conjuring Universe Light-Up Annabelle Figure
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 49

Scream Light-Up Ghostface Slasher Wreath

Scream Light-Up Ghostface Slasher Wreath

Scream Light-Up Ghost Face Slasher Wreath
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 49

Scream Light-Up Ghostface Bust Statue

Scream Light-Up Ghostface Bust Statue

Image for article titled Code Orange: Spirit Halloween Unleashes Horror Film Fan Decor, Props, and Toys
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 49

Scream 12 Ft. Ghostface Inflatable Decoration

Scream 12 Ft. Ghostface Inflatable Decoration

Scream 12 Ft. Ghostface Inflatable Decoration
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 49

The Exorcist Regan Staircase Bobblehead Statue

The Exorcist Regan Staircase Bobblehead Statue

The Exorcist Regan Staircase Bobblehead Statue
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 49

The Addams Family Wednesday Addams Plush

The Addams Family Wednesday Addams Plush

The Addams Family Wednesday Addams Plush
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 49

The Addams Family Cousin Itt Plush

The Addams Family Cousin Itt Plush

The Addams Family Cousin Itt Plush
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 49

Tales from the Crypt 5.5 Ft. The Crypt Keeper Animatronic

Tales from the Crypt 5.5 Ft. The Crypt Keeper Animatronic

Tales from the Crypt 5.5 Ft The Crypt Keeper Animatronic
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 7.2 Ft. Slim Animatronic

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 7.2 Ft. Slim Animatronic

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 7.2 Ft Slim Animatronic
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Bibbo with Shorty in Pizza Box Movie Moment Funko POP! Figure

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Bibbo with Shorty in Pizza Box Movie Moment Funko POP! Figure

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Bibbo with Shorty in Pizza Box Movie Moment Funko POP! Figure
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Popcorn Gun

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Popcorn Gun

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Popcorn Gun
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Baby Klown Toilet Bobblehead Statue

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Baby Klown Toilet Bobblehead Statue

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Baby Klown Toilet Bobblehead Statue
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo Light-Up Horror Statue

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo Light-Up Horror Statue

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Jumbo Light-Up Horror Statue
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 6 Ft. Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Hanging Prop

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 6 Ft. Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Hanging Prop

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 6 Ft Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Hanging Prop
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Crazy Show Wreath

Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Crazy Show Wreath

Killer Klowns from Outer Space The Crazy Show Wreath
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 49

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 12 Ft. Jumbo Inflatable Decoration

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 12 Ft. Jumbo Inflatable Decoration

Killer Klowns from Outer Space 12 Ft Jumbo Inflatable Decoration
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 49

Beetlejuice 5.8 Ft. Animatronic

Beetlejuice 5.8 Ft. Animatronic

Image for article titled Code Orange: Spirit Halloween Unleashes Horror Film Fan Decor, Props, and Toys
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 / 49

Beetlejuice LED Miss Argentina Door Knocker

Beetlejuice LED Miss Argentina Door Knocker

Beetlejuice LED Miss. Argentina Door Knocker
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 / 49

Beetlejuice Hanging Adam Maitland

Beetlejuice Hanging Adam Maitland

Beetlejuice Hanging Adam Maitland
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 / 49

Beetlejuice Hanging Barbara Maitland

Beetlejuice Hanging Barbara Maitland

Beetlejuice Hanging Barbara Maitland
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 / 49

Beetlejuice Shrimp Hand Greeter

Beetlejuice Shrimp Hand Greeter

Beetlejuice Shrimp Hand Greeter
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

39 / 49

Beetlejuice Adam and Barb Quote Dish Towel

Beetlejuice Adam and Barb Quote Dish Towel

Beetlejuice Adam and Barb Quote Dish Towel
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

40 / 49

Beetlejuice Sandworm Pillow

Beetlejuice Sandworm Pillow

Beetlejuice Sandworm Pillow
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

41 / 49

The Haunted Mansion Library Bust Statue

The Haunted Mansion Library Bust Statue

The Haunted Mansion Library Bust Statue
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

42 / 49

The Haunted Mansion Tabletop Bust

The Haunted Mansion Tabletop Bust

The Haunted Mansion Tabletop Bust
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

43 / 49

The Haunted Mansion Crowned Ghost Sign

The Haunted Mansion Crowned Ghost Sign

Haunted Mansion Crowned Ghost Sign
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

44 / 49

The Haunted Mansion Doormat

The Haunted Mansion Doormat

The Haunted Mansion Doormat
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

45 / 49

The Haunted Mansion Victor Geist Statue

The Haunted Mansion Victor Geist Statue

The Haunted Mansion Victor Geist Statue
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

46 / 49

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally’s Deadly Night Shade Statue

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally’s Deadly Night Shade Statue

Image for article titled Code Orange: Spirit Halloween Unleashes Horror Film Fan Decor, Props, and Toys
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

47 / 49

The Nightmare Before Christmas Potion Jars 

The Nightmare Before Christmas Potion Jars 

The Nightmare Before Christmas Potion Jars
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

48 / 49

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pumpkin King Plush

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pumpkin King Plush

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Pumpkin King Plush
Image: Spirit Halloween

Find in stores or online.

Spirit Halloween stores are now opening for Halloween season; to find a location near you, visit here.

Advertisement

This spooky season roundup, which includes characters from major studio projects, was published during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV celebrated here by fans wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

49 / 49