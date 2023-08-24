Don’t let the gloss fool you, but CBS has announced it’ll be airing Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the network to celebrate Star Trek Day.

On September 8, the day that 57 years ago Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek debuted on the channel, CBS will air the first two episodes of Strange New Worlds. The move is very similar to what Disney did with Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel when it shifted its popular Disney+ streaming series over to ABC—and speaks to the fact that studios are running out of shows due to strikes they’re only prolonging by refusing to come to an agreement with their content lifeblood, the writers and actors.

Though Star Trek Day is a legitimate excuse—other festivities include a “Star Trek Day” special hosted by Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Jerry O’Connell, streaming globally on StarTrek.com/Day and several other platforms, including YouTube and Paramount+; there’ll also be promotional screenings of Lower Decks for fans in the U.S., Canada, and the UK—it’s a shame to see studios try to play hardball with WGA and SAG-AFTRA folks on the picket lines by using streaming shows to spread out their broadcast schedules. This better mean, since it’s on TV, some residuals will be kicking back to the talent in front of and behind the camera—especially considering how many accolades Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has racked up, including high Nielsen ratings.

You can watch episodes one and two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ first season—season two wrapped up earlier this month on Paramount+—on CBS in a double feature special airing September 8.

