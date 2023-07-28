The Star Wars: Acolyte Cast Tease the Show's Epic Lightsaber Duels

Billy the puppet returns in a new look at Saw X. New Last Voyage of the Demeter clips herald Dracula’s awakening. Scooby Doo and Krypto the Superdog are ready to team up in a new movie. Plus, what’s next on Riverdale and Outlander. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Saw X

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Jigsaw’s tricycle-riding puppet, Billy, as he appears in Saw X.

Advertisement Advertisement

Meg 2: The Trench

A track from Harry Gregson-Williams’ score for Meg 2: The Trench is now available to stream on Youtube.

Meg 2: The Trench Soundtrack | Fun Island - Harry Gregson-Williams | WaterTower

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Three new clips from The Last Voyage of the Demeter seem to confirm each and every character enjoys their own Harbinger of Impending Doom speech.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | 2023 | Clip “Were a Doomed Crew” HD

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | 2023 | Clip “Joseph Repeats His Warning to the Crew” HD

The Last Voyage of the Demeter | 2023 | Clip “Plan to Kill Dracula” HD

Talk to Me

Elsewhere, a group of occult-loving teenagers have fun with a severed hand in the final TV spot for Talk To Me.

TALK TO ME | ‘VIRAL’ TV SPOT | In Cinemas Friday | Altitude Films

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too

A new trailer confirms Warner Bros. will release Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too this September 26.

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! | Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The turtles go on a special mission in the final trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Final Trailer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Star Wars: The Acolyte

The cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte hyped the series’ numerous lightsaber duels in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to Manny Jacinto, “if you loved that sequence with Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan and Darth Maul, I think you’re going to enjoy this show.”

Advertisement

Co-star Charlie Barnett echoed his statements, adding, “I will say too — not to shade’ but we have a lot more tangible physical moves than I saw in that fight. As badass as it is, there’s a lot more grounded work that goes into our stunt training and our stunt performances.”

In the same interview, Dafne Keen additionally revealed the show’s fight choreography is “heavily influenced by samurai.”

Advertisement

Riverdale



Meanwhile, Josie performs her beat poetry piece “A Different Kind of Cat” in a clip from next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale’s Josie McCoy Performs “A Different Kind of Cat”

Futurama

Kif tells Amy their children are ready to walk on land in a clip from “Children of a Lesser Bog,” this week’s episode of Futurama.

Futurama | Sneak Peek Episode 2 | New Season on Hulu

My Adventures With Superman

Jimmy Olsen is kidnapped by “Bigfoot” in the trailer for this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

“My Adventures With Superman” S01E06 “My Adventures with Mad Science” Promo Trailer

Outlander

Finally, Claire need glasses in a clip from today’s new episode of Outlander.

Outlander | ‘You Need Spectacles’ Ep. 7 Sneak Peek Clip | Season 7

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.