New Details About Ahsoka's Mysterious Inquisitor

George Romero’s final Living Dead script is now in development. Get another good look at the latest cinematic take on Godzilla. Harley Quinn’s producers remain uncertain about the future of the show. Plus, a musical look at today’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Spoilers, away!

Taniwha

Variety reports Libby Hakaraia is attached to direct Taniwha, a period-set “monster thriller” boasting effects by Wētā Workshop. Set in New Zealand 1,000 years ago, the story is said to follow Keiha and Waikura, “a devoted young couple” who are “chosen to lead survivors to safety” after “their peaceful world is completely destroyed by a brutal tribe.” Soon, “Keiha disregards his wife’s advice and veers away from the agreed destination. As they venture into a strange yet seductive valley, Waikura’s intuition tells her something otherworldly is tracking them.” In a press release, Hakaraia revealed the titular creature will be inspired by the tuatara, “the only survivors of an ancient group of reptiles from 200 million years ago.”

Twilight of the Dead

Deadline reports the “seventh and final installment” of George Romero’s Living Dead franchise is now in development at Roundtable Entertainment with a planned “late 2023 start date in Puerto Rico.” Based on a treatment by the late Romero, himself, the finished script is said to be a joint effort from screenwriters Joe Knetter, Robert Lucas, and Paolo Zelati and concern “the last humans on earth who are caught between factions of the undead” on a tropical island. Though a director has yet-to-be revealed, Suzanne Romero is said to be “in negotiations” with one as we speak.

Blue Beetle

In conversation with Variety, director Angel Manuel Soto described the Blue Beetle movie as “David Cronenberg for kids.”

How can we do [David] Cronenberg for kids? I wanted the energy to be fun but also tell the story about the movies that made me love movies.

Godzilla Minus One

Toho has released two new promotional images for Godzilla Minus One.

God of Frogs

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at God of Frogs, a “genre anthology film” including “four segments surrounding the same monster” that “emerges from the jungle to feed every 25 years. The entries will concern “a woman [who] is eaten alive in 1969, a film crew [that] goes missing in 1994, a politician [who] explodes live on television in 2019, and a multinational corporation [that] goes up in flames in 2044.” Ali Chappell, Natalie Metcalfe, Adrian Bobb and Richard Lee are attached to direct.

Satanic Hispanics

Speaking of anthology films, here’s a trailer for a Satanic Hispanics, a new one including segments by Mike Mendez, Demián Rugna, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Alejandro Brugues and Eduardo Sánchez. The wraparound is said to concern “The Traveller,” the lone survivor of a massacre in El Paso as he tells police about “the horrors he’s encountered in his long time on this earth” including “portals to other worlds, mythical creatures, demons and undead.”

Satanic Hispanics - Exclusive Trailer (2023) Efren Ramirez, Greg Grunberg

The Tower

We also have a trailer for The Tower, a horror film from France in which “the inhabitants of a tower block wake up one morning to find a black veil shrouding all the windows and doors of the building - a black veil which devours anything and anyone who tries to go through it.”

The Tower | 2023 | @SignatureUK Trailer | Survival Horror Movie

Star Wars: Ahsoka

The official Star Wars website has posted a character description of Marrok, the mysterious new Inquisitor played by stuntman Paul Darnell.

Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt.

The Continental

In conversation with Empire (via Coming Soon), Colin Woodell stated his younger incarnation of Winston has yet to develop Ian McShane’s “delicious” sense of ironic detachment.

It’s a story of revenge and making amends for what I think is taken from [my character], and that’s my love and my family. I love Ian [McShane’s] embellishment [of the character], and how delicious everything is. To some degree, we begin to get there at the end [of The Continental] and you understand what motivates him, but I didn’t get to really participate in that deliciousness.

Harley Quinn

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Harley Quinn producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton stated she’s unsure whether the show will be renewed for a fifth season under James Gunn’s regime at DC.

Well, we don’t really know at this point. Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, [James Gunn] likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he’s a fan of the show. We don’t know exactly where we’re going to go from here...we hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there’s a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in [Harley and Ivy’s] relationship.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Spoiler TV has photos from “Subspace Rhapsody,” today’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Head over there to see the rest.

Riverdale

Finally, the residents of Riverdale get caught up in Cold War paranoia in the trailer for next week’s episode, “For a Better Tomorrow.”

Riverdale 7x18 Promo “For a Better Tomorrow” (HD) Season 7 Episode 18 Promo

