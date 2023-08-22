Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch

Television

Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch

Shop the collection inspired by Rosario Dawson's new Disney+ series in stores or online.

By
Sabina Graves
Ahsoka flannel on model
Image: BoxLunch

As Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian universe expands, more Star Wars canon icons get their chance to shine—and it’s finally time for Ahsoka. It’s time for her new era and BoxLunch has a stellar unisex collection drop you’ve got to check out.

The fan-fave Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels mainstay finally gets her due in her own live-action Disney+ series. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka, who recruits some familiar rebel forces in order to prepare for the rise of Thrawn, a threat from the Empire as it seeks to rise again. The badass character has a history with Thrawn as well as an association with Darth Vader, her former Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker.

Take a look at these BoxLunch fits inspired by her “I am no Jedi” mantra, history, and “Snips” coloring in this gallery.

BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch
BoxLunch x Ahsoka

Image for article titled Get Your Star Wars Ahsoka Space Rebel Looks Together at BoxLunch
Image: BoxLunch

The Ahsoka collection can be found at your local BoxLunch or online.

