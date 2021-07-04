Star Wars: Visions Headed to Disney+ in September

Star Wars: Visions Logo Image : Disney/Lucasfilm

Anime Expo Lite offered fans a special look at the new Disney+ project Star Wars: Visions.



Visions is a collection of animated shorts from various Japanese anime studios, including Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG. Each studio will use its signature animation and storytelling styles to add to the Star Wars universe. Here are the studios and the titles of their anime projects.

Kamikaze Douga - The Duel

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - Lop and Ochō

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - Tatooine Rhapsody

Trigger - The Twins

Trigger - The Elder

Kinema Citrus - The Village Bride

Science Saru - Akakiri

Science Saru - T0-B1

Production IG - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars: Visions producers Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, and Qubic Pictures’ Justin Leach and Kanako Shirasaki were at the event to celebrate the reveal.

As you know, the entire Star Wars franchise is inspired by Japanese cinema. Specifically, Akira Kurosawa’s Hidden Fortress. It’s long overdue that Lucasfilm gives the spotlight to Japanese animators and allows them to lend their unique styles and perspective to the galaxy far away.

All episodes of Star Wars: Visions will be released on Disney+ on September 22, 2021. Watch this video to get a better sense of the project!

