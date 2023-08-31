Starfield: Hear an Exclusive Track From the Game's Soundtrack

It’s not every day that one of gaming’s biggest companies releases what it hopes will be its next major franchise, but that day is almost here. Starfield, the latest from Bethesda Games, will be released next week, and it promises hours upon hours of space exploration, action, and excitement in the mold of Fallout and Elder Scrolls.



You can’t have action and excitement without music, though, and Starfield gets its music from composer Inon Zur. Zur is famous for his work on Fallout, Dragon Age, and Prince of Persia, and io9 is excited to exclusively debut one of his tracks from the soundtrack to Starfield. It’s called “New Atlantis,” a setting you can see a glimpse of above.

Starfield Official Soundtrack - New Atlantis

“Starfield is a huge universe of exploration, with all the magic, mystery, and new revelations of outer space,” Zur said in a statement. “It is an epic game of hope and wonder asking the big questions. Where did we come from and where are we going? Once you embark on this journey it is immensely captivating and deeply emotional, and the music conveys this shared adventure for humanity.”

You certainly get many of those notes, pun intended, in the above track. And maybe listening to that makes you want to hear more. Well, the official soundtrack will be released September 1 and it has 5.5 hours of music from the game. Fans who ordered bigger versions of the game (it’s a whole thing, read more here) will also have access to the soundtrack as well as the art book app. More info on that here.

Much as Starfield is expected to be a massive, massive game, there’s also a lot of info out there about the music, if you’re interested. First up, here’s a piece of music written very, very early on in the game’s development that was used as inspiration by the game makers.

Starfield Suite - Inon Zur (London Symphony Orchestra)

Also, if you want to hear more about how the game and music work in tandem, Zur did an interview a few months back about just that.

Into the Starfield - Ep 3: The Sound of Adventure

And if you can dive that deep into just the game’s music? Imagine the game itself. Starfield will be released September 6 for PC and XBox.

