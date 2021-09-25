It’s been over three years since we last checked in with the kids (who are now fully teens in high school at this point) of Hawkins, Indiana—and Stranger Things’ fourth season won’t arrive on Netflix until 2022. But we now have a new trailer for the nostalgia-loving sci-fi horror sensation’s next installment thanks to Netflix’s Tudum event, and it gives us a lot more to gnaw on than that wee blip of a teaser we got back in August.



We already knew Hopper—who, famously, did not die in season three—will somehow escape Russia and return home a changed man. And we had a sneaking suspicion that the Byers family, plus Eleven, also wouldn’t be gone from Hawkins for long. But this is the Creel House. A place that doesn’t look like it has a happy history. Is this Hawkins? How does it tie into everything else?

Created by the Duffer Brothers—who’ve previously declared that this won’t be their last season—Stranger Things season four will bring back the familiar ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Black Widow star David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard (soon to be seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink (who had a fantastic turn in Netflix’s slasher trilogy Fear Street), Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, and Cara Buono, with new faces to include Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikolaj Djuricko, Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus, and Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien. That’s a lot of cast members, but if ever a show could handle a huge ensemble...it’s this one.

Stranger Things season four arrives in 2022 on Netflix. What do you think of the trailer? Do you think the creators have enough to work with for (at least) one more season?

