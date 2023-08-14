Set to make its North American debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Boy and the Heron marks what’s said to be Hayao Miyazaki’s last animated film for Studio Ghibli.



The film—titled How Do You Live? in Japan—opened there to acclaim, even without a trailer or promotional materials outside of the poster art, seen at the top of this post . It’s a little surprising we’ve now got more than a couple images courtesy of Fandango on X Twitter. Each illustrates the master animator’s stirring style of whimsy and bonkers sensibilities (look at those bird teeth!)—without even giving us a clue regarding what The Boy and the Heron is about, besides birds and friendship. It’s Ghibli, though, so we’re sold!

What do you think about the images revealed? Are you more hyped for the film’s release without knowing a lot beforehand, or would you want to learn more? I’m definitely up for going in as blind as possible; it’s Hayao Miyazaki, after all, and he’s saying this one is his last one, for real this time.

Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron opens in theaters later this year.

