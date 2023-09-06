Watch the Trailer for the New Studio Ghibli Film, The Boy and The Heron

Studio Ghibli’s newest film, The Boy and the Heron, has been described as a “semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship.” Now, the first trailer for what could possibly be Hayao Miyazaki’s last film has finally been released. Watch it below.

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official Teaser Trailer

By withholding traditional marketing imagery like posters, character art, and even trailers, a massive amount of hype and speculation has swirled around The Boy and the Heron. We don’t know much about it, and even the book that it was adapted from—How Do You Live?—was said to provide more inspiration than direct material. io9 revealed the English-language cover and excerpt for How Do You Live? in 2021 because it would be providing the basis for this film. And still, we know very little about it beyond what Studio Ghibli revealed today in a GKids press release:

The Boy and the Heron A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

According to the release, The Boy and the Heron “begins special preview engagements on November 22 before expanding to cinemas nationwide and in Canada on December 8.”



Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.