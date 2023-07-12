Superman: Legacy Adds Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

Superman: Legacy is adding another superhero to its roster, and his name is Metamorpho.



Per t he Hollywood Reporter, Barry’s Anthony Carrigan will be playing the shapeshifting superhero, who has the power to turn the elements that make up his body into various forms. Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in 1965, the character (real name Rex Mason) has appeared in a handful of media over the years, including the DCAU Justice League cartoon and Young Justice. Carrigan’s previous DC experience involves playing Mist on The Flash for two episodes, and portraying Victor Zsasz in a recurring role on Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham.

Carrigan’s casting comes a day after Edi Gathegi, Isabella Merced, and Nathan Fillion were added to the film. Gathegi will be playing Mr. Terrific, Merced is Hawkgirl, and Fillion has been tapped as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner. According to THR, some of these castings had been set in stone some time ago, but writer-director James Gunn opted to hold off on revealing them until he cast his Superman and Lois line—which he did two weeks ago in David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. The film’s current plot sees Superman arrive on the hero scene, which is clearly already packed with some costumed protectors, which is also said to include the superteam known as t he Authority.

Carrigan’s casting comes ahead of a potential actors’ strike that’s being mediated between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios (including Warner Bros.) until midnight tonight. At time of writing, the plan is still for Legacy to film early next year before its 2025 release. But again, a possible strike may change that and knock things off-course, depending on how long it goes on. F or the moment, at least, Superman: Legacy is expected to release in theaters on July 11, 2025.

