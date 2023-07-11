With his Clark Kent and Lois Lane newly chosen, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is starting to fill in supporting roles in what will presumably be a formidable ensemble cast. We now know Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) will be Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) is Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion (you know him) is a Green Lantern.

This news comes courtesy of a Vanity Fair exclusive, which is careful to note that Fillion will specifically be playing Guy Gardner, a character “distinct from [Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart] for being somewhat less than heroic when he wears the matter-manifesting ring that gives the Green Lantern his powers.”

Gunn fans will recall that Fillion starred in horror comedy Slither, Gunn’s directorial debut; he also appeared in the recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and (very briefly) in The Suicide Squad.

What do you think of this casting for Superman: Legacy, and are you excited to learn more about the characters joining the movie? We have a lot of time to speculate, since it doesn’t begin filming until next year and is due out July 11, 2025.

