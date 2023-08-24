The neighborhood of Hollywood, California has two levels of immortality. The first is a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which itself is an incredible, amazing achievement. Then there’s an even cooler, more personal, way to be part of Hollywood history, and that’s to have one’s hands imprinted outside the TCL Chinese Theater. That honor is only reserved for the biggest of the big and now, four turtles from the sewers of New York City are joining those ranks.

On September 7 at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael— the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles— will put their hands in the ground, forever cementing, figuratively and literally, their impact on popular culture. Turtles c o-creator Kevin Eastman and Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount and Nickelodeon, will be there in support as the Turtles join a who’s who of Hollywood icons such as Joan Crawford, Al Jolson, Jimmy Stewart, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep, Kevin Costner, Dwayne Johnson... and the kids from Harry Potter and Twilight, as well as C-3PO and R2-D2.

Actually, if you look at the full list of people it’s much longer than you’d expect if you’ve ever actually been to the theater. The space isn’t that big. But if anyone deserves to be included , it’s the Turtles.

Their latest film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, is currently in theaters and news of its home release is coming soon. If you haven’t seen it yet, we highly recommend it, especially because it shows how the characters have been able to cross generations with their unique blend of action, humor, and humanity. It’s something that visitors to Los Angeles from all across the world will be reminded of every single day, starting September 7.

