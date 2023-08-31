Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming home soon—and while everybody loves the Turtles, for obvious reasons, this exclusive clip from the bonus features turns the focus on their adorably awkward human bestie, April O’Neil, who’s voiced by Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth, The Bear, Abbott Elementary).



TMNT: Mutant Mayhem | April O’Neil Featurette | Paramount Movies

“She’s dealing with a lot,” Edebiri explains of her high schooler character, who earns the nickname “Puke Girl” for an incident that’s initially mortifying, but ends up, as producer and co-writer Evan Goldberg explains in the clip, actually helping her become the person she needs to be. As for her relationship with the Turtles, they help her realize she’s more than just “Puke Girl,” and in return she helps them “come out of their shells,” as Raphael performer Brady Noon punnily explains.

The clip also features a quick look at Edebiri recording her part, as well as the delightful fact that she’s such a Turtle fan, her first skateboard deck featured Michelangelo.

According to a Paramount Home Entertainment press release, Mutant Mayhem will come home with “over 40 minutes of bonus content,” including the following:

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles — For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen.

— Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film’s characters and environments and how they evolved over time. Learn to Draw Leo—Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!



From Paramount Home Entertainment, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be available to buy or rent on digital starting September 1. All bonus features (including the April O’Neil clip) will be available with a digital purchase.

