The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no strangers to the big screen—but until now, they’ve never been up there talking about Guy Fieri, Drake, and Beyoncé.

That changes in the first clip from next month’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Here, you can instantly tell why this movie was made and what sets it apart. Oh, sure, we’ve seen the Turtles be goofy. We’ve seen them be tough. We’ve seen them in animation, live-action, CGI, you name it. But Mutant Mayhem does something none of those movies have ever done. It lets the characters actually be teenagers. You’ll see what we mean when you watch this awesome, hilarious first clip from the film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | First Clip (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

The turtles are voiced by actors Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon, who recorded much of their dialogue in the same room. And you get that vibe here. It just has a different, more energetic feeling than the previous Turtles movies. Plus, as you can tell, it’s as referential and funny as you’d hope.

But what about the look of the film? Well, Paramount also released a new featurette about that featuring some of the very famous voice cast.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Behind the Design (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Plus, there’s more good news. First, tickets are already on sale for Mutant Mayhem and you can get them at this link. Then, there are also two advanced screenings fans can get tickets for: a “sneak preview event” you can find out about at this link, and then a “early access fan event” which you can access at this link. Those take place on July 29 and 31 respectively, days before the film opens everywhere on August 2. Cowabunga.

