Tesla Owners, Say ‘Open Butthole’ and Get a Little Surprise

Tesla’s cars already feature a wide range of Easter eggs, like the ability to turn on “fart mode, ” support for volume settings that go to 11, and more. B ut recently, Tesla owners have discovered a new trick that might be the most childish one yet.

Recently spotted by @tesla_master on Twitter, it seems Tesla added support for a voice command that allows you to access the car’s charging port by saying “Open butthole,” with the accompanying command “Close butthole” meant to shut the port when you’re done charging.

While this recent discovery only accounts for a handful of the more than 150+ unofficial voice commands that work with Tesla cars, it’s certainly a lot more attention-grabbing than simply asking the car to fold or unfold its mirrors.

Based on a handful of videos on YouTube, it seems the “Open/close butthole” commands works on a range of Tesla makes and models including older Model S and Model 3 vehicles. O n some cars, however, the command may trigger the trunk or even the glove compartment to open instead, so definitely don’t test this out while the car is in motion. And while the command has starting garnering a lot more attention as of late, the Easter egg was actually spotted as early as April 2020 but hadn’t become widely known or available on a wider range of vehicles until more recently.

Oh, and just in case there are any big Beavis and Butthead fans out there, Tesla also supports a slightly tweaked voice command that allows users to open the charging port by saying “Open Bunghole.”

Still, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk somewhat fond of responding to random feature requests from users on Twitter, you can bet “Open butthole” won’t be the last somewhat questionable voice command that gets added to Tesla cars. Who says smart cars can’t be a little silly (or maybe cringey), too?