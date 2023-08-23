The Texas Chainsaw Massacre turns 50 in 2024, but there’s no reason you can’t start your celebration early by watching the movie (and its sequel; you can, uh, skip all the others) as often as possible, and adding The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse to your collection of horror-themed board games.
Horror movies are a popular theme for board games—the pile in my own living room includes titles either inspired by or directly licensed from Jaws, The Shining, The Thing, Alien, Rear Window, the Universal Monsters, multiple iterations of Friday the 13th, and more. One of the most influential horror movies of all time, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (which also just saw the release of a new video game; happy early 50th!) is the latest to find its way to the tabletop, courtesy of Prospero Hall and Funko Games. io9 was provided a copy for the purposes of this review; so far there’s no exact release date, other than “coming soon” according to Funko’s website (you can pre-order on Amazon for an early October delivery)—but it’ll be available with plenty of time for you to familiarize yourself ahead of any spooky-season game nights.