The First Trailer for The Changeling Invites Curses Into Your Crib

The Changeling, adapted from the Victor LaValle novel, already looks like it’s going to be incredible. Before Apollo (LaKeith Stanfield) married Emmy (Clark Backo), she made a deal with a woman in the rainforests of Brazil. After Emmy gives birth to their first child, something horrible happens, and she disappears. Apollo has to find out what happened to his wife and protect his child at the same time.

The Changeling — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Now, that’s what I call a horror trailer. I wouldn’t expect anything less from a series based on a LaValle novel. Full of fabulous portals, a strange and terrible version of New York City, and the existential horror of being a parent, The Changeling looks to be a terrifying exploration of fucking around with forces beyond your control and finding out.

The series will also star Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest Malcolm Barrett. According to the press release, “The Changeling was written and adapted by showrunner and executive producer Kelly Marcel. The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas (‘ Queen & Slim,’ ‘ Insecure’ ).”

Advertisement

The Changeling premieres September 8 on Apple TV+.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.