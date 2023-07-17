The Creator's New Trailer Puts Humanity at the Heart of the Robot Revolution

As the ongoing WGA strike is joined by the launch in earnest of SAG-AFTRA ’s own strike action, it’s not surprising that Hollywood studios are trying to act as if everything’s carrying on as normal for now. B ut there’s a dark humor in one of the first major trailer drops of this moment of unprecedented labor action in Hollywood is about the fears of what happens when humankind puts power in the hands of artificial intelligence, no?



Because that’s the backstory for Godzilla and Rogue One director Gareth Edward s’ new sci-fi action thriller The Creator. Set in a future where Earth put its faith in an Artificial Intelligence system to manage the planet—only for it to decide to drop a nuclear bomb on Los Angeles—the movie follows a specialized anti-A.I. military operative, Joshua (Tenet star John David Washington) as he’s tasked with infiltrating a robot-controlled stronghold and acquiring a purported superweapon that would allow the titular Creator’s android forces to finally win the war against humankind. But when Joshua discovers the weapon is a young robotic child (newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles), he finds himself thrust into an even messier conflict than just the fate of his entire species.

The Creator | Official Trailer

The Creator is set to hit theaters September 29.

