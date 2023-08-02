Watch The Expanse's Cara Gee Explore Telltale's New Expanse Video Game

The Expanse—both the beloved Prime Video series, and the beloved book series by James S.A. Corey (authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck)—may be over, but the story lives on in new video game The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Its story focuses on fan-favorite character Camina Drummer, and Telltale has just released a fun video showing Cara Gee—the Belter captain on the Prime Video series who reprises her role in the game—playing through the first 30 minutes.

It’s a long video, but it gives you an excellent idea of what to expect from the game—and how Drummer herself, or at least someone who knows Drummer extremely well; you’ll notice how different their accents are!—might handle herself in its narrative. Below you can see Gee with Deck Nine Games’ Stephan Frost on a playthrough of “Episode 1- Archer’s Paradox,” available now. “Episode 2 - Hunting Grounds” is coming August 10.

Drummer Plays Episode One [Part One] - The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Here’s the official description of the game: “The first new IP announced by Telltale since the company re-formed in 2019, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of Alcon Television Group’s critically acclaimed and award-winning television series which streams on Amazon Prime Video. Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of the Belt. As Drummer, players must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond the Belt and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of the Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.”

You can pick up The Expanse: A Telltale Series in a variety of formats; there’s both a Standard Edition ($39.99) and a Deluxe Edition ($44.99) for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as a version for PC on the Epic Games Store. For more details, check out the official site.

