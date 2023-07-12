The Gaming Shelf Is a Furious, Godkilling Cocaine Owlbear

“Curios: Albrecht Manor is an epistolary horror mystery experience. A haunting story told over a series of letters and ephemera.”



Using Grant Howitt’s Honey Heist system, Cocaine Owlbear asks: “W hat if magical cocaine gave you—a creatur e of the enchanted woodland—sentience, and you needed to get more cocaine or risk losing that sentience?”

“Carbon City is a superhero/cyberpunk tabletop roleplaying game... The system is rules- light and fast- paced, with an extremely easy and intuitive character creation system.”



“Godkiller: First Blood is an original holypunk Powered by the Apocalypse duet game for one player, the Godkiller , and one GM, God . Together, the two of you will weave a mythic, violent, and transformative tale about the only mortal in existence with the power to slay a god, rising against the challenges of the divine. Which gods will you kill to shape the realm— a nd which gods will you spare?”



“I Am Furious (Pink) is a dramatic storytelling game where you play through the events of one terrible day, dealing with the worst that your opposition can throw at you, and then—reborn with the power of a goddess—retrace your path to unleash supernatural vengeance or bestow mercy on those who did you wrong.”

“Stranded in Space is simple RPG designed to be played in a single session with a group of 2-4 players. It’s perfect for nights when someone in the group can’t make it, when you’re between games, or as an intro to a larger campaign. The game uses a 2d6, player-facing roll-under system that’s easy to pick up. Characters can be recorded on an index card, and the Ship HUD takes as little as a single sheet of paper. Building your ship and creating your crew can take as few as five minutes, then you’re off to the races!”



“One Night at the Shelterwood Inn is an official collaborative adventure from the creative teams behind Liminal Horror and Triangle Agency, playable in both game systems. With Liminal Horror, take the role of unfortunate souls stranded in a lonely hotel with something sinister hiding beneath the surface.”

“Eco Mofos is a mid-future ecopunk ruin-delving survival game, as player characters (PCs or Punks) seek a safe homestead to start a new community. Play a group of misfits who have found each other in the wastes and ruins of the fallen world. The past is just a hazy legend, the story scattered over thousands of usb sticks and servers, but the future is there to be written.” This book is also being crowdfunded for a physical release.



“Those who dream of a better world know one simple, terrible fact: not everyone who helps build it will be blessed with the opportunity to live in it. those who put their lives on the line to transmute dreams of rebellion into reality know the grim truth that to see this transformation occur, they may one day have to give their lives as catalyst. going rogue 2e is a GM-less tabletop roleplaying game for 2-5 players that tells the story of that sacrifice.”

