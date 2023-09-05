The Gaming Shelf Hunts for Hellwhales on the Sea of Death

“Hellwhalers is an original TTRPG for 2-5 players and a guide. It is a game of equal parts nautical and Christian religious horror. Cursed whalers, sent to hell for their misdeeds, are promised salvation if they can slay the dreaded Hellwhale, a monstrous denizen of the Stygian Sea. It uses a modified version of the Belonging Outside Belonging system to drive roleplay and put the narrative first, but twists the standard token economy by including a gambling metagame central to the mechanics. Tokens are accrued through roleplay, then bet on a board in hopes of collecting enough to pulse the hellwhale’s heart, drawing in the leviathan for the final encounter.”



“Hull Breach Vol. 1 from publisher Anodyne Printware is a massive adventure and supplement anthology compatible with the new Mothership sci-fi horror RPG 1st Edition. This eclectic hoard of all-new sci-fi scenarios, GM tools, monsters, and more doubles as a complete sandbox campaign setting: effortlessly weaving punchy one shots into multi-session epics.”



“The sun is a Bunsen burner and the weather outside ranges from frigid to arctic to kill-on-exposure; usually the latter. The only places that can contain human life are oil taverns: immense interlinked cabins where folks live together and burn oil on a captured Demon to keep warm. Taxes are high. The rules are few, but harshly enforced. You play as an adventurer, one of the living Intravenous Lines of any tavern. Through dimensional warping, the lowly tavernite adventurer pilfers the new oil necessary to keep the tavern alight from the Plerorealm.”



“Project ECCO is a game of time travel and cosmic horror—a solo journaling game with a twist. Time travel across the pages of a planner, writing in and marking up the dates based on prompts as you go, ultimately creating an artifact of your travels through time. You work for the mysterious organization known only as The Agency , tasked with tracking a time-consuming entity throughout an entire year.

In the end, will you destroy the Entity? Do you dare question the Agency? Can you find yourself?”

“This Ship Is No Mother is an innovative card-based scifi horror TTRPG where you race against an ever-dwindling deck to save yourself and your friends from the absolutely-everything-is-trying -to-kill-you quality of spaaaace. It feels like Dread and was designed to play modules from games like Mothership in a more narrative, story-focused way.”



“S.M.A.S.H. is the latest game from the creative minds that brought you ENnie-nominated Etherscope. Bringing the concept of asymmetrical games design to the superhero genre, S.M.A.S.H. is a game where each character has its own unique rules and systems, and every hero is genuinely super.”



“A 22 level dungeon.”



“Pox is a supplement for the Hunt TTRPG by Gila RPGs. In it, you’ll find a new adventure for your doomed knightly order to complete. The world beyond the forest is being overrun by plague. It is only a matter of time before it reaches your gates. New oaths have been sworn, and the vault has been plundered again in hopes of stopping this ravaging sickness…”



“A new druidic Domain of Dread informed by German and Celtic folklore and rural folk horror. Delve the secrest of the mysterious Erlking and the forest cults that worship him, or learn the dark side of the religion that reviles him. A fully developed Domain of Dread using the format from Van Richten’s Guide, with a map, settlements, denizens, adventure seeds, and more.”

“Wicked West is a paranormal cowboy PBtA [Powered by the Apocalypse] game featuring five playable classic supernatural monsters (including vampires, werebeasts, and witches), over two hundred moves, a reputation tracker to know if your character is seen as a dangerous outlaw or an innocent townsperson, and more!”



“Detect Or Die is a tabletop RPG of neo-noir empiricism, unstable detectives, and total ego death & resurrection, heavily inspired by Disco Elysium and Bluebeard’s Bride. The Detective players each take the role of a part of the Detective’s mind, in conversation with the GM who acts as the World—the Case, the other characters, and the Detective’s own inescapable past. Uses a heavily modified PbtA system.”

