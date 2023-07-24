Movie stars make millions, but many working actors struggle to make ends meet—an issue that’s gotten more awareness thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. While union members fight Hollywood studios for fair contracts, one of the most famous performers in the world is sharing some of his good fortune.

According to a report in Variety, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has made a “seven-figure donation, ” exact amount not revealed, to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation (“a non-profit organization associated with the union, but not part of it”), answering a plea sent out to 2,700 of the guild’s highest-paid members to help offset financial hardships brought about by the strike. (The union has 160,000 members total, according to the trade, so you can see how unbalanced the scales are.)

Advertisement

“We rely on donations and grants to provide services,” the group’s executive director Cyd Wilson told Variety, noting that the group also reached out to its most financially solvent members for help during the pandemic. “But when we hit a crisis like this and we’re going to spend millions and millions of dollars in financial assistance, this is when we need our high-profile talent who can afford it, who are in a situation to help others.”

Added Wilson, “It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time. And what is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running. And it’s not lost on me that he’s very humble about this, but it is a way to get us started.”



Advertisement Advertisement

Head to Variety to read the full interview with Wilson and SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance—and here’s hoping other deep-pocketed actors step up to help others in their industry.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.