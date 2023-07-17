The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and What to See at SDCC 2023

The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and What to See at SDCC 2023

The annual comic convention takes over San Diego with pop culture activations and more.

By
Sabina Graves
Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Experience
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Summer isn’t over yet; theme parks are still drawing crowds, and San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is arriving later this week. Despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the annual event still has plenty of pop-culture activations scheduled for fans, many of which don’t require a convention badge to attend.

And it may be scorching hot outside, but spooky season’s shadow has begun to creep in, with Midsummer Scream and Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights announcements. Here’s the latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

The Lodge

The Lodge

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience” is bringing an immersive experience inspired by Good Burger, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and more to Comic-Con.

Here are the 10 activations you’ll be able to visit within this one attraction:

  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: Visit Energon Station to replenish your energy and unleash your inner beast with some tantalizing PRIMAL BREW (cold brew) and AUTOBOT TEA (iced tea).
  • Good Burger 2: Munch on delicious tray pass sliders from the classic Good Burger counter.
  • Yellowjackets: Step inside Lottie’s serene compound, where there’s more than meets the eye. Guests will explore a path through the activation to the secrets inside, and those lucky enough to reveal the iconic antler queen will leave with their very own bespoke Yellowjackets playing cards.
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Take a trip under the sea to Bikini Bottom and visit the Krusty Krab. While at the iconic restaurant, grab a seat at the boat set for an underwater selfie photo moment.
  • Special Ops: Lioness: Crime awaits in the CIA safe house, where guests will be asked a series of “tests” matching with one of the three female archetypes. Fans will then receive a card with a character-match write-up and tune-in info. For guests passing by, the space features a spycraft wall where consumers can discover secrets.
  • Star Trek: Returning by popular demand, Star Trek’s Caricature Studios welcomes guests to take a seat at one of three rock thrones where artists will sketch visitors as their own Trek character. While at each studio, guests can select from a menu of preset characteristics adding details like uniform weapons, specialty alien-race touches, skin tone, etc.
  • 1923: Discover a hidden speakeasy where you’ll find yourself in the Silver Dollar Soda Shop. Step inside and order a glass bottled root beer or a specialty cocktail within the existing nook. With a tasty beverage in hand, guests can then take a seat in the 1923 portrait studio for a vintage-style photo moment.
  • CBS Sports: Reimagine the iconic CBS Sports desk with a winter twist celebrating all sports, all the time. While walking around, take a peek at the CBS Sports “Hall of Fame” memorabilia wall, including items from NFL, UEFA & NWSL (San Diego Wave FC), and play a friendly game of shuffleboard.
  • Ink Master: Experience a day in the classic Ink Master banquette booth while flipping through a book of airbrush tattoo options from your favorite Paramount+ shows. Stencil options from beloved Paramount+ shows include Beavis and Butt-Head, SpongeBob, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and more.
  • Pet Sematary: Modeled after the film’s themes, guests will be invited to the Pet Sematary portrait studio for a photo moment where aftereffects will be added to invoke the dead in a beautiful yet dying environment. Post-photo, digital versions will be available for consumers to share on social media.

Dates: July 19 - 23

Location: Happy Does, 340 5th Ave, San Diego

Time: Wednesday: 6-10:00 pm; Thursday-Saturday: noon-10 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am-7:00 pm

BoxLunch x Entertainment Weekly

BoxLunch x Entertainment Weekly

BoxLunch EW pop up SDCC 2023
Image: BoxLunch

The BoxLunch X EW Treat Truck at San Diego Comic-Con will roll into town on Thursday, July 20 (noon-6:00 pm) and Friday July 21-Saturday, July 22 (11:00 am-5:00 pm). Fans with and without Comic-Con badges can participate; there will be summertime treats and every fan that stops by and shares their fandom using #BoxLunchXEW will receive a surprise merchandise item from BoxLunch. For every post on socials featuring #BoxLunchXEW, BoxLunch will donate a meal to their charitable partner Feeding America.

The BoxLunch x EW Treats Truck will be located at 4th and K in downtown San Diego. Follow @BoxLunchGifts and @EW socials for updates and surprises throughout the convention.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Activation

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Activation

Jurassic Park 30th Annivarsary
Image: Universal Studios Products and Experiences

Step through the gates of Jurassic Park for a unique interactive experience inspired by iconic moments from the film. Tickets are available online at www.jurassicpark.com/JP30 for the activation but it will also be open to the public for free a reservations are recommended but not required. We love a standby line and are happy to report there will be one to accommodate walk-ups. There will be giveaways, Jurassic-themed food offerings from John Soules and more.

Dates and time: July 21-22, 10:00 am-8:00 pm

Location: Luce Cielo, 325 15th St, San Diego

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe

Sonic Chili Dog Sonic Speed Cafe
Photo: Noah Red

SEGA and Sonic will be on hand for this diner’s celebration of the video game world, which will feature “Sonic’s Classic Chili Dog” and a Knuckles Sandwich, among other themed items.

Dates and times: Now open through August 20; during Comic-Con (July 19-23), it’s open 11:00 am-midnight

Location: 910 J St Space 2, San Diego

The Street of Immortality

The Street of Immortality

Get tickets to the Anne Rice Immortal Universe Experience and Activation, “The Street of Immortality,” online while you can. Inspired by the streets of New Orleans in AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, this pop-up is a walkthrough that will be open Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 am-7:00 pm. It’s an all-ages free event where you can collect exclusive souvenirs and limited-edition surprises, including “The Elixir of Immortality,” a mocktail made of POM Wonderful and more. What, like they’re gonna feed you blood?

Good Omens After Dark Experience

Good Omens After Dark Experience

For one night you can experience the world of Good Omens at the official SDCC party. To RSVP click here.

FX Presents What We Do in the Shadows and more!

FX Presents What We Do in the Shadows and more!

FX Hilton Bayfront
Image: FX

Jump into the universes of Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World, American Horror Story, and What We Do in the Shadows

The four #FXSDCC large-scale immersive installations include:

  • Shōgun: Enter the world of Shōgun with multiple immersive touchpoints including an augmented reality koi pond, live Samurai battles, and an early look at what the world of the new series has to offer.
  • A Murder at the End of the World - Prepare for Launch
    Are you ready to join us at the end of the world? Fans are invited to board a reclusive billionaire’s private plane for a chilling retreat. Fans may experience a dark murder mystery unfold and unlock exclusive content along the way.
  • AHS - Wicked Wellness
    Fans are invited for an evaluation, AHS-style, at the AHS Wicked Wellness San Diego. Harmony and horror intersect at this custom experience offering delectable wellness shots and a one-on-one consultation with an unorthodox healer.
  • What We Do in the Shadows - A Familiar Weekend
    Lounge in Laszlo’s garden this summer as the vampires’ Staten Island mansion’s yard is transformed for a weekend of fun…in the shade. To keep cool and safe from the sun, this photo-worthy activation offers custom popsicles and sunscreen for fans. What We Do in the Shadows currently airs Thursdays at 10pm PT/ET on FX and streams next day on Hulu.

Location: San Diego’s Hilton Bayfront Lawn (1 Park Blvd.)

Dates and times: Thursday, July 20: 10:00 am-6:00 pm; Friday, July 21, 11:00 am-6:00 pm; 8:00 pm-10:00 pm; Saturday, July 22, 11:00 am-6:00 pm; 8:00 pm-10:00 pm; Sunday, July 23, 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Hulu Animayhem

Hulu Animayhem

Hulu Animayhem
Image: Hulu

Hulu Animayhem, Hulu’s Adult Animation and Anime platform, will host its characters at San Diego Comic-Con. The immersive Hulu Animayhem activation will be taking over the Hilton Bayfront Parking Lot at SDCC with experiences from July 20-23.

Here’s the slate:

  • Solar Opposites: INSIDE THE WALL (Hulu Original/20th Television Animation)
    ZAP! Yumyulack has done it again. As fans enter the 2nd Dimension, they find themselves shrunken down and tossed into the beloved Wall, in this larger than life experience. Season four premieres on August 14, 2023 with 10 episodes, followed by a Valentine’s Day Special coming in 2024.
  • The Great North: ALANIS BOREALIS (FOX/20th Television Animation)
    Fans will step into the expansive Alaskian landscape to join Judy Tobin as she asks for life advice from her imaginary best friend and famed ‘90s singer/songwriter Alanis Morrisette. A projected Alanis constellation will appear in the sky and fans can witness the fun, playful interactions between the characters (and maybe even pick up some tips themselves!).
  • American Dad: HALL OF INFINITE ROGERS (FOX/20th Television Animation)
    The CIA’s most wanted alien has endless disguises. As fans continue to make their way through the experience, they get a look into just how infinite Roger’s collection of disguises really is!
  • Family Guy: 360 TIME TRAVEL & LIVING ROOM (FOX/20th Television Animation)
    Step on Stewie’s infamous Time Travel Pad and take a trip through the 2nd Dimension with this unique photo opp.Guests can also grab a photo on the iconic couch or just sit back and stay awhile as they enjoy the magnitude of Hulu Animayhem content Hulu has to offer.
  • Archer: WALL OF AGENCY HEROS (FX)
    Playing homage to Archer’s opening credits, fans can step in to join the cast in this iconic photo moment.
  • The Simpsons: LIVING ROOM (FOX/Disney+/20th Television Animation)
    The iconic living room has landed in front of the giant Hulu Animayhem TV. Guests can grab a photo or sit and stay awhile as they enjoy all the content Hulu has to offer.
  • Bob’s Burgers: GRAND RE-RE-RE OPENING (FOX/20th Television Animation)
    Fans of Bob’s Burgers won’t be able to resist bellying up to the counter and snapping a pic with their favorite animated family, the Belchers.
  • Futurama: FUTURAMA HAS LANDED ON HULU (Hulu Original/20th Television Animation)
    Futurama is BACK for a new season and will be debuting as a Hulu Original Monday, July 24! The last piece of the activation will feature an incredible 55 ft replica of HQ, along with a crash-landed Planet Express ship. Inside HQ, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the beloved series with a variety of photo moments and immersive set builds.
Stranger Things at Horror Nights

Stranger Things at Horror Nights

Stranger Things 4 – Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Stranger Things is officially returning to Halloween Horror Nights beginning Friday, September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. This year’s house will feature season four encounters from the Netflix series with Vecna and Eddie Munson.

Big Hero 6 at Disney California Adventure

Big Hero 6 at Disney California Adventure

Meow Wolf Grapevine is now open!

Meow Wolf Grapevine is now open!

Meow Wolf’s fourth immersive art exhibition, The Real Unreal, has officially opened. It’s a collaboration between 150 Meow Wolf artists and fabricators, and 40 artists from Texas. The collective describes its newest location as “nestled inside Grapevine Mills, a mall in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, guests will enter through the Delaney family home and explore its everyday ephemera which hint at a mysterious disappearance. In signature Meow Wolf fashion, what happens next is a swift freefall down a narrative rabbit hole. Guests will revel in spectacle after spectacle which materialize into a gleaming triumph of multisensory art.”

Tickets for The Real Unreal are $50 for general admission and $45 for children and can be booked in advance online.

Barbie Movie Goodies at Alamo Drafthouse

Barbie Movie Goodies at Alamo Drafthouse

Check out what your local Drafthouse is brewing for its Barbie screenings! We covet the pink lunchbox.

Midsummer Scream

Midsummer Scream

Get your tickets for the annual summer horror convention Midsummer Scream, taking place July 28-30 in Long Beach, CA, and set to feature panels from Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights and Disney’s upcoming The Haunted Mansion.

