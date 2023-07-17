Summer isn’t over yet; theme parks are still drawing crowds, and San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is arriving later this week. Despite the ongoing WGA and SAG- AFTRA strikes, the annual event still has plenty of pop-culture activations scheduled for fans, many of which don’t require a convention badge to attend.

And it may be scorching hot outside, but spooky season’s shadow has begun to creep in, with Midsummer Scream and Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights announcements. Here’s the latest on cinematic experiences, Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and vacations at other fan-tastical destinations!

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

