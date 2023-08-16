Thunderbolts' Director Teases a New Perspective On Its Marvel Anti-Heroes

Get a look at the stars of Haunting in Venice. House of the Dragon director Clare Kilner teases a “jam-packed” season 2 despite less episodes. Plus, another new look at Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, and Riverdale prepares for its final episode. Spoilers now!



The Toxic Avenger

Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis for the new Toxic Avenger remake starring Peter Dinklage.

Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community. Even as this story exists on its own terms, the spirit undoubtedly remains connected to the original. Troma fans old and new will be pleased to know that the film has been rated “R” for violence and gore – as per Troma tradition.

Speaking of, Phil Tippett recently revealed his own studio handled the film’s “VFX and digital gore” on Twitter.

Thunderbolts

In conversation with Collider, director Jake Schreier stated the Thunderbolts movie depicts its characters from “a very different perspective” audiences “aren’t expecting.”

It was just a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell amidst that, which I know they’ve made so many things, but it’s not a sequel. Yes, these characters have appeared before, but it is a new story being told and a story, I think, with a very different perspective than maybe people aren’t expecting, and I think that that felt exciting and felt like a real challenge worth taking on.

The Nun II

Bloody-Disgusting also reports The Nun II has been rated “R” for “violent content and some terror.”

A Haunting in Venice

20th Century Studios has released eleven new A Haunting in Venice character posters.

Megalodon: The Frenzy

A clean energy power plant unexpectedly brings five Megalodon sharks to the surface in the trailer for Megalodon: The Frenzy, starring Eric Roberts, Caroline Williams and Jessica Chancellor.

Megalodon: The Frenzy - Official Trailer

House of the Dragon

In a separate interview with THR, House of the Dragon director Clare Kilner stated the reduced episode count of season two has yielded eight “jam-packed” episodes that have been difficult to edit down to a one-hour runtime.

There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. Ryan’s decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they’re jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Speaking with TV Insider, Greg Nicotero revealed the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will introduce a new type of zombie with acidic blood called “burners.”

These zombies have mutated to a point where if they touch or bite you or their blood gets on you, it burns you significantly. It changes all the rules.

Archer

Archer competes with Zara Khan in the synopsis for “30 for 30,” the second episode of season fourteen.

Zara Khan thinks she’s a real knockout, but Archer wants to prove he is just as stunning. Pam and Gillette sit back and keep score. Written by Matt Roller.

One Piece

Netflix has also released a few new images of the young Straw Hats as from the live-action One Piece.

Disenchanted

We also have another new poster for the final season of Disenchanted at Netflix.

Riverdale

Finally, Riverdale bids adieu in the trailer for next week’s series finale, “Goodbye, Riverdale.”

Riverdale 7x20 Promo “Goodbye, Riverdale” (HD) Season 7 Episode 20 Promo Series Finale

