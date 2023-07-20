Mutant Mayhem's Ninja Turtle Toys Make a Visit to Barbie's Dreamland in Mashup Clip

The heroes in a half shell of the TMNT are used to a life underground—but what if they could perchance to dream of a world up above? Where life was in plastic, and therefore fantastic?



If you thought it was only other movies coming out the same day as Barbie tomorrow that were getting in on the crossover portmanteau hype—shout out to my movie marathon of choice this weekend, Shin Barben Rider—you’d be mistaken, because today Paramount released a very cute, legally distinct nod to Barbie with its very own toy-based icons in the Ninja Turtles to celebrate Mutant Mayhem.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem | Our Dream House is a Sewer (2023 Movie) - Seth Rogen

Utilizing the recent action figures for Mutant Mayhem released by Playmates, the animated mashup sees Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey spy on Not Actually Barbie’s Dreamland from their sewer home, to see how the other toy half lives.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s not really Barbies and Kens, and it’s not really Barbie’s Dreamhouse, but they really want you to know the vibe they’re going for, and the perfect lives these surface dolls live running the world and flying to space while the boys stay home and pool party. Or in the turtle brothers’ case, eschew this pink-hued utopia in exchange for—what else?—pizza. It’s very silly but also very fun, and the right amount of pre-Barbie bandwagoning that makes it still feel cute instead of inevitably overplayed as it will be when every other upcoming movie tries to get a Barbenheimer of its own.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters August 2—which means should you be so inclined, you could set up a Barbie-infused double-screening, given there’s no way Greta Gerwig’s movie will be leaving theaters any time soon after this Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.