If you were a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the late 1980s/early 1990s, one image is burned into your brain. It’s the teaser poster for the first film. Four turtles, popping their heads out of the sewer and into big, bright New York City.

Without the internet, a poster like that, displayed inside your local movie theater, was how you found out that your favorite cartoon series was getting its very own movie. And what a movie it was. The 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie was a smash hit, spawning two direct sequels and giving the franchise a whole new level of popularity and relevance.

This week, the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is released, Mutant Mayhem, and artist Matheuss Berant has made the perfect poster for it. It’s the Turtles from the new movie, in the design of the original poster. A perfect blend of dynamite, modern artistic visuals channeled through that nostalgic point of view.

io9 is excited to exclusively debut the poster, which will be available at Bottleneck Gallery beginning at noon EST on August 2, the same day the movie is released. It comes in a timed edition and two limited editions.

This is the timed edition of the print. A 24 x 36 inch giclee that’ll be available from noon EST on August 2 until 11:59 p.m. EST August 3. The edition will be determined based on how many people buy it during those 36 hours. It costs $50. Here’s the limited edition.

The limited edition, without the Mutant Mayhem logo so it’s more of an art piece, is itself available in two editions. There’s a standard giclee, which costs $60, and an acrylic version, which costs $125. Those are both in editions of 100.

And there it is. Your latest excuse to spend money on Ninja Turtles stuff. Don’t forget to head over to Bottleneck Gallery to pick one up.

