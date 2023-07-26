The Mutant Mayhem Will Continue With a Sequel and New TMNT Animated Series

A new generation of the heroes in a half-shell is nearly upon us as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem gets ready to hit theaters in a few weeks. But that generation is going to continue—not just on the big screen, but on smaller ones too.



Variety reports that Paramount has officially onboarded a cinematic sequel to Mutant Mayhem, as well as a two-season Paramount+ series that will serve as a bridge between the two movies. Cinelinx first reported news of a Mutant Mayhem-connected TMNT animated series last month.

“In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” Paramount and Nickelodeon chief Brian Robbins said in a statement provided to Variety . “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

Rowe, who directed Mutant Mayhem, will continue to serve as director for the sequel movie, which will also be produced by Point Grey Productions. Point Grey will also produce the animated series, Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—the next primary TMNT TV show since the conclusion of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles—with The Mandalorian and Thor: Ragnarok’s Chris Yost and Rise of the TMNT’s Alan Wan serving as both executive producers and showrunners.

Unlike Mutant Mayhem, Tales will be a 2D animated series, and will see teenage film stars Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon reprise their roles as Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael respectively. Tales will see the turtle brothers “go it alone for the first time” after the events of Mutant Mayhem according to a new description, and will team with old allies to face new threats as they learn who they are outside of their connections as a family.

