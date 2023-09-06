TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's Story Will Continue in a New Game

Now that Mutant Mayhem has kickstarted the latest take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the young heroes in a half shell are ready to start adventures of their own—and they’re going to soon in Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But first, they’re going to flex their newfound heroic status in a video game.



Gematsu reports that Outright Games—which has developed several tie-in games for properties like Transformers Earthspark, the Jumanji movies, and more—has confirmed it will be developing a new game based on the world of Mutant Mayhem. Although details on just what the game will involve, beyond Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph teaming up to save NYC from “ a new mutant threat,” what is known is that the game will be set months after the events of the movie.

It’s interesting timing, given that we know the new 2D animated series, Tales of the TMNT, will take place between the events of Mutant Mayhem and its cinematic sequel too, and see each of the turtle brothers go it alone, learning who they each are as people before the movie sequel presumably pairs them back together. Paramount and Nickelodeon are choosing to lay out a very specific chronology for this latest iteration of the Ninja Turtles across multiple mediums now, and it’ll be interesting to see just how it expands in further material as we get closer to Tales and the eventual Mutant Mayhem sequel.

The currently untitled TMNT game is set to release some time in 2024.

