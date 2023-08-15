Toxie’s back—though Troma fans all know he never really went anywhere. Fantastic Fest, the annual celebration of genre film in Austin, Texas, has announced Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger will open this year’s event, with visual proof in the form of our (murky) first look at Peter Dinklage as the mutant hero.

The Toxic Avenger—a remake of the 1984 splatter comedy that became the signature film of the proudly schlocky Troma Entertainment—also stars Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Page, Kevin Bacon, and Elijah Wood. It kicks off Fantastic Fest on September 21, and the line-up doesn’t let down from there, with 29 world premieres, 24 North American premieres, and 18 U.S. premieres among the programming.

Other highlights include Totally Killer, a horror comedy about a teen (Kiernan Shipka) who time-travels back to the ‘80s to fight a slasher (a Prime Video-Blumhouse Television production, it’ll hit streaming October 6); Gareth Edwards’ very intriguing-looking The Creator; Stephen King-inspired prequel Pet Sematary: Origins; and V/H/S/85, Shudder’s latest entry in the popular found-footage horror series. Fantastic Fest will also be screening the first two episodes of Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Check out the full Fantastic Fest schedule at its website; the event runs September 21-28 in Austin, Texas.

