Transformers' Producers Still Really Want a G.I. Joe Movie Crossover to Happen

The new Saw movie sets the stage for the return of John Kramer. Get a creepy glimpse of David Gordon Green’s Exorcist: Believer. Amazon’s The Boys spinoff sets a release date. Plus, American Horror Story: Delicate drops a suitably absurd teaser. Spoilers, away!



Transformers vs. G.I. Joe

During a recent interview with One Take News, producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventuro confirmed there is a “plan” to “eventually do” a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie once the team is firmly established in the upcoming Rise of the Beasts sequel.

I don’t look at things like a universe, I look at them as a story and [the Joes] will be a part of the story. I also think the term “crossover” means different things for different people. For me, the Joes, whoever they are, are entering the world of Transformers, not combining the two worlds. The plan is to eventually do [a crossover]. But, for the next movie, it’s the Joes that are coming in for whatever the ending of Rise of the Beasts has led us to believe is possible.

Oh, they will interact. We haven’t developed a script yet though. What I will say is just like we do with every other movie, it will be a team of Transformers and humans fighting the fight. The Joes will be a part of that.

Saw X

According to a new synopsis courtesy of /Film, Saw X will take place “between the events of Saw I and II,” and see “a sick and desperate John Kramer” as he “travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.”

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

Borderlands

A new Borderlands poster reveals the film is currently slated for an August 9, 2024 release date.

Meg 2: The Trench

Bloody-Disgusting has an awesome new Chinese poster for Meg 2: The Trench.

The Exorcist: Believer

Bloody-Disgusting also has three new teaser posters for David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer.

Island Escape

A team of mercenaries are hired to extract a CEO’s daughter from a wormhole crawling with monsters where time resets every three days in the trailer for Island Escape.

Island Escape (2023) Official Trailer

Psychosis

Meanwhile, s “fixer” who hears voices is hired to investigate a drug-dealing hypnotist and his army of “zombies” in the trailer for Psychosis, premiering at this year’s Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Psychosis | Trailer

Gen V

A new Gen V poster from Coming Soon confirms The Boys spinoff series premieres this September 29 on Amazon.

One Piece

Elsewhere, a new One Piece tie-in website allows you to create your own wanted poster.

American Horror Story: Delicate

Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim Kardashian perform a psychedelic dance routine in a new TV spot for American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story: Delicate | Official Teaser - Rock-a-Bye | FX

Krapopolis

Finally, Fox has released a trailer for Krapopolis, Dan Harmon’s new animated series set in Ancient Greece.

Krapopolis Official Trailer | Animation on FOX!

