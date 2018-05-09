Photo: Getty

The US Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the participants in its Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program, which will test drones for a variety of applications otherwise not permitted under current law. Google, Qualcomm, and Microsoft all made the cut, while Amazon and DJI won’t be involved.

The initial round of the initiative—first announced six months ago—will include test programs that will operate in the cities of Reno, Nevada and San Diego, California. The Transportation Departments for Kansas, North Carolina, and North Dakota will oversee projects, as well the Memphis County Airport Authority, Lee County Mosquito Control District, and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Two colleges will also be involved: the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and Virginia Tech.

“This is such an exciting day for aviation, for safety, for innovation,” US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said at an event Wednesday announcing the selectees, according to The Verge. “We’ve got to create a path forward for the safe integration of drones if our country is to remain a global aviation leader and reap the safety and economic benefits drones have to offer.”

Over the course of the next two and a half years, the selected programs will collect data from drones as they carry out their unique tasks, all with an eye toward integrating drones into airspace across the country and accelerating the acceptance of the unmanned aircraft for commercial use.



Each program will be tailored to a particular purpose. The Lee County Mosquito Control District will use its drones for tracking down mosquito larvae to control the population of the pests, while the Choctaw Nation will work with CNN to test flying drones beyond a pilot’s line of sight, for example.



Advertisement

One of the primary areas of interest for the program is drone delivery. The Department of Transportation in Kansas will work with Microsoft to track drone deliveries throughout the state, while FedEx will use drones to deliver airplane parts to the Memphis International Airport. Virginia Tech will partner up with Google’s Project Wing initiative—a rehashing of a previous team-up that delivered burritos to students on the school’s campus back in 2016.



Google did not respond to request for comment regarding its involvement in the pilot program, but the company is no stranger to working with the government on drone projects. The search giant came under fire for its role in helping the Pentagon develop AI to be used in military operations. Thousands of Google employees expressed outrage at the company for its involvement in the program.



Suspiciously absent from the Department of Transportation’s program is Amazon, which has a distinct interest in the approval of drones for commercial use. The company has been pushing for approval to deliver packages via drones and has already been given permission to test its fleet of Amazon Prime Air vehicles in a limited capacity. The company has also spent plenty of time filing wacky patents that propose ideas like self-destructing aircraft and drones that respond to people yelling at them, so it’s certainly thinking about the future possibilities for UAS, bizarre though they may be.



Advertisement

Given the constant barrage of insults from President Donald Trump directed at Amazon as part of his ongoing and mostly unrequited feud with company founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s absence in the pilot program is all the more glaring though certainly not surprising.



“While it’s unfortunate the applications we were involved with were not selected, we support the Administration’s efforts to create a pilot program aimed at keeping America at the forefront of aviation and drone innovation,” Brian Huseman, Vice President of Amazon Public Policy, told Gizmodo in a statement. He said Amazon remains focused on “developing a safe operating model for drones in the airspace and we will continue our work to make this a reality.”



Also missing an opportunity to participate in the first run of Integration Pilot Program was DJI, the world’s largest maker of non-military drones. Despite commanding about 70 percent of the consumer drone market and submitting more than one dozen applications to the Department of Transportation according to Reuters, the Chinese manufacturer was passed over—likely due in part to ongoing concerns the company may be sharing user information with the Chinese government in an effort to spy on Americans. DJI has denied any wrongdoing, but the Department of Homeland Security has its doubts.

Advertisement

[Reuters, The Verge, US Department of Transportation]

