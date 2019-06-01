Apple appears to be giving us even more indication that those rumors about the death of iTunes may hold water.

As noted on Reddit and reported by MacRumors, Apple’s iTunes pages on Facebook and Instagram have been scrubbed of their content just days ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), its annual event at which the company is reportedly planning to announce it’s killing the 18-year-old app (and not a moment too soon, in our opinion).

The Instagram account for iTunes currently directs visitors to its Apple TV page, while the page’s link directs to Apple TV+. MacRumors noted that on Facebook, it appears as though Apple may have moved the content from its iTunes page over to its Apple TV page. Curiously, however, its Twitter account appears to be fine.

Screenshot: Gizmodo

Back in April, developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted that he was “fairly confident based on evidence I don’t wish to make public at this point that Apple is planning new (likely UIKit) Music, Podcasts, perhaps even Books, apps for macOS, to join the new TV app,” adding that this also meant “the much-discussed and long-awaited break up of iTunes.” And as we inch ever closer to WWDC, which kicks off on Monday, that rumor has hit full-on fever pitch.



On Friday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman added fuel to the fire by reporting that the app—which has been used for far too many confusing functions for far too long—would be replaced by new macOS apps Music, TV, and Podcasts. According to the report, users will be able to manage their iPhone products through the Music app instead.

We’re not saying that this is a conclusive indication that Apple is killing iTunes—but if it is? Good riddance.