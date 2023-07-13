Run Up That Hill to Halloween Horror Nights' New Stranger Things House

Eddie Munson returns for an encore guitar solo atop his W innebago at Halloween Horror Nights—thanks to the Stranger Things Halloween haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando for 2023. It joins the recently announced The Last of Us house.

The hit Netflix series returns to the annual horror event, this time with a house centering around Stranger Things season four. It’s the house we all knew was coming because the season featured so many haunt- worthy moments with the villainous Vecna— a nd we can’t wait for a “ Running Up That Hill” moment.

Universal Studios described this year’s house as one where “g uests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, including the notorious Hawkins Lab, the enigmatic Creel House, and Vecna’s chilling mindscape. Along the way, guests will confront their deepest fears and come face to face with otherworldly creatures like demobats and even Vecna himself. In a race against the clock, guests find themselves in the ultimate showdown within Vecna’s blood-red Mind Lair, striving to escape and save mankind from his deadly curse.”





Stranger Things 4 – Halloween Horror Nights 2023

“From the opening shots of Stranger Things 4, episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, e xecutive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, shared in a press release. Added Lora Sauls, the a ssistant d irector of Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort, “We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,”

Halloween Horror Nights is set to begin Friday, September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Stranger Things fans will ensure a high demand for tickets since this is the only hit of Stranger Things for the foreseeable future (there is that play, however). Thankfully the event has also extended to run at Universal Studios Orlando for an extra four nights.



For more information and to purchase tickets to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, visit here.

