Veteran Jedi Academy PC Players Are Joining Online Console Games and Slaughtering Opponents

Gif : Lucasfilm ( YouTube

The people wanted crossplay in games, and they got it. After debuting on the original Xbox and PCs back in 2003, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy has been ported to the Nintendo Switch and PS4, complete with online multiplayer. But new players are finding that feature a challenge as veteran PC players have figured out how to join servers hosting console games and are absolutely wiping out their opponents.



On forums like Resetera and even Twitter, PS4 and Switch players are reporting that they’re absolutely being crushed by their Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy online opponents, including gamers who are already well versed with wielding a lightsaber through a console. It turns out the new port supports multi-platform crossplay, a feature that console gamers have long championed. But in addition to PS4 gamers being able to battle Switch gamers online, it seems as if PC players, many of who have been playing the game for 17 years now, have figured out how to join console matches. The IP addresses for the host servers are visible, so enterprising PC plays can punch in the address, join in on the fun, and turn the online matches into an absolute slaughter.

In addition to the advantage of dueling with a mouse and keyboard, which arguably allows for faster reflexes and better accuracy than with a console controller in hand, it’s been reported that PC players also have access to features like chat and team health, furthering their advantage. New players are, not surprisingly, a little upset, as is evident in the replies to a tweet by Aspyr, the port’s developer, about accessing the game’s cheat menu.

As of yet, there’s been no follow-up from the developer about the crossplay issues about whether it plans to address the problem, but players are asking for a variety of solutions from hiding the IP address of server’s hosting console games, to allowing PS4 and Switch players to simply opt out of crossplay matches altogether.