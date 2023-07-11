Masters of the Universe. G.I. Joe. Transformers. Care Bears. These are just some of the names you think of when you think of popular toys and kids’ shows of the 1980s. One you definitely don’t think of though is The Starstriker Bandits starring everyone’s favorite hero Flint Starstriker. That’s because it didn’t exist. Until now.

io9 is excited and intrigued to reveal that Vince Vaughn (yes, that Vince Vaughn, from Swingers, Wedding Crashers, and The Lost World) has teamed up with his friend and partner Peter Billingsley (yes, that Peter Billingsley, from A Christmas Story and Iron Man) as well as Ryan Kalil (yes, that Ryan Kalil, of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and Apple TV+’s Hello Tomorrow) to make a brand new addition to that nostalgic 1980s canon, 40 years later: The Starstriker Bandits starring Flint Starstriker.

Why? We honestly don’t know and the team isn’t saying. Maybe they’re prepping a new animated series? A feature film? All we know is that this is the start of something new for Vaughn, Billingsley, and Kalil; it’s all very mysterious, and it is hoping to capture some of that fantasy and wonder that the 1980s did so well. Here’s a video to that end.

Flint Starstriker™ and The Starstriker Bandits™ 1985 Action Figures Commercial

So, yes, the brand—whatever it ends up being—is kicking off with a toy: a limited edition figure of Flint Starstriker, standing nine inches tall on his very own “battle-scarred VHS cassette tape base of The Starstriker Bandits Animated Series.” It’s available for pre-order today at delanotoys.com; it costs $175, and only 250 will be made. Here are some more images.

So what the heck is this all about? We don’t know and no one is saying. But for updates, keep your eye on Delano Toys and head to the site to preorder.



