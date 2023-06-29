Warner Bros. Is Starting to Fix Max’s Dreadful Creator Credits

It’s not exactly been the greatest of times, public relations- wise, when it comes to Warner Bros. lately. Whether it’s The Flash speeding head first into disaster, its CEO becoming the perpetual media industry villain of the week, or HBO Max’s troubled relaunch as simply Max. But! A small glimmer of good news.

It’s mostly that it’s fixing another headache of its own making, though. Max’s recent relaunch saw credits on the streamer condensed into a flat “c reator” tab—making it impossible for audiences to tell the difference between directors, producers, writers, and other involved creatives, but also a very bad look for the streamer just as the WGA writers strike was beginning to get underway. The streamer a pologiz ed after a swath of industry outcry, but Variety reports that Max is only just now getting a round to tweaking what the studio had previously described as “an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max.”

Rolling out now on the service, the c reators section on individual movie and TV show episode pages (not, however, on overall TV show landing pages) will denote different credits for d irectors, w riters, p roducers, and source material when appropriate.

It’s a small move in the right direction, and the rare bit of good news for a studio that has been pummelled by bad news in recent months. Looks like boss David Zaslav’s professed “love of working” got something sorted, even if it did take over a month.

