On June 25, 1998, Microsoft released Windows 98. It didn’t come out with quite as much fanfare as Windows 95 did, so to commemorate the OS’ 20th anniversary, YouTuber Shelby Jueden built a gaming PC using brand new, in the box, 20-year old components, as well as an unused copy of Windows 98.

If you can remember building your own spec’d-out computer in order to play games like Half-Life or Rogue Squadron, you’ll enjoy this nostalgic trip down memory lane that includes antique technologies like the Pentium III processor, floppy disks, and CD-ROM drives. From opening the first box, to installing the last driver update, it takes hours to get this gaming rig ready—and unfortunately unable to load a single modern game. But Doom still plays great!

As nostalgic as I am for the fun of getting a PC up and running back in the day, I’m going to go and hug my tablets again. RIP Windows 98.

