Ever since we got our first look at Marvel’s animated Disney+ series What If...?, the company has also been teasing merchandise based on its multiversal take on the MCU. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is no exception, and at a special livestream today, the company dove deep into the first look at an entire wave dedicated to the new show.
Ever since we got our first look at Marvel’s animated Disney+ series What If...?, the company has also been teasing merchandise based on its multiversal take on the MCU. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is no exception, and at a special livestream today, the company dove deep into the first look at an entire wave dedicated to the new show.
2 / 11
T’Challa Star-Lord
T’Challa Star-Lord
Done in the stylized vein of the company’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figures released earlier this year, the wave kicks off with T’challa as Star-Lord, based on his episode where Yondu’s Ravagers appear in Wakanda rather than in the midst of Peter Quill’s tragic loss of his mother. He comes with two blaster pistols, and both masked and unmasked heads.
3 / 11
Heist Nebula
Heist Nebula
Following him up is “Heist Nebula”. We have no idea if this version of Thanos’ less-admired daughter appears in T’Challa’s episode or the one focusing on Gamora as a Warlord of the Mad Titan, but she basically looks like Nebula but wearing a borrowed a wig from Wandavision’s earliest episodes. She packs a small pistol, as well as some alternate hands for posing in all those “what do you think of my new ‘do” poses.
4 / 11
Captain Carter
Captain Carter
Back down to Earth we get the one, the only, Captain Peggy Carter, who is ready to kick Hydra Butt with her very own Union Flag-themed shield.
5 / 11
Doctor Strange Supreme
Doctor Strange Supreme
Next up is the direct opposite of something looking heroic—the “Doctor Strange Supreme,” which suggests that old Stevie’s gone a bit off his magical rocker. Aside from the bags under his eyes and the dishevelled clothing, the green magic rings summoned in one of his alternate hands seems to hint that this is a Sorcerer Supreme who’s tapped into some dark powers in his quest for knowledge.
6 / 11
Zombie Hunter Spidey
Zombie Hunter Spidey
It’s probably for the best then that there’s another caped hero in this wave and it’s... Peter Parker!? Yes, the “Zombie Hunter” Spidey seems to be wearing Strange’s enchanted cape, suggesting he might have a few powers beyond the proportional strength, speed, and senses of a Spider in his reality. Aside from the cape, Peter comes with alternate hands for thwiping (or casting?), and a masked head. Interesting factoid: his costume seems to be based off of the version of the Homecoming-style suit seen at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus!
7 / 11
Zombie Captain America
Zombie Captain America
Zombie hunters need a zombie to hunt, and Peter’s gonna have his hands full with this undead Captain America. Zombie Cap still has a shield to fling, his only accessory, but the spartan additions are made up for the fact that the figure itself looks wonderfully gross, from the slack-jawed head to the hunks of flesh missing all over.
8 / 11
Sylvie
Sylvie
Rounding out the wave and actually entirely unrelated to What If...?—although it’s kind of funny that she’s snuck herself into this multiversal branch of nonsense—is Loki’s Sylvie, who was previously revealed after Sophia Di Martino’s debut in the Disney+ series, but now confirmed as part of this wave. And you’ll need to get her if you want all the What If...? figures, because...
9 / 11
Build-a-Figure Uatu The Watcher
Build-a-Figure Uatu The Watcher
Collecting the parts from multiple figures in the wave—Sylvie, T’Challa, Captain Carter, and Nebula at the least, judging by the in-packaging pictures—will let you build a bumper-sized version of Jeffrey Wright’s connective tissue between the various stories in the show, Uatu the Watcher. He’s not the only big What If...? figure though!
10 / 11
Deluxe Hydra Stomper
Deluxe Hydra Stomper
Separate to the wave itself is a deluxe Hydra Stomper, based on the suit of armor Steve Rogers wears after Captain Carter becomes the super soldier of his reality. Aside from being a large hunk of plastic at around 9", the Stomper also includes FX pieces to replicate its jetpack firing off, as well as grip points on the armor to pose Peggy holding onto it as she and Steve rocket into battle.
Hasbro’s What If...? Figures will go on pre-order at HasbroPulse.com and other retailers at 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29.
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.
11 / 11
DISCUSSION