An Animated Wheel of Time Prequel Could Be On the Way

James Gunn promises the final episodes of Doom Patrol haven’t been vaulted. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teases fire and faith. Plus, another Twisted Metal trailer, and what’s next on Foundation. TV, ahoy!

The White Tower

According to Deadline, Zack Stentz (Thor, X-Men: First Class, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) has been hired to write the animated Wheel of Time movie “set before the events chronicled in [the] TV series from Amazon and Sony.” The story is said to follow “a young girl with a special gift whose life is forever changed when evil visits her remote mountain village. Finding herself alone in a dangerous world, she must go to The White Tower to learn how to use her magical powers in order to save her family and friends.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Patrick Wilson revealed he filmed reshoots as Ocean Master on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom just “last week” during a recent interview with THR.

Orm is awesome. I was with him last week.

Haunted Mansion



Constance the ghost bride hurls an axe at Lakeith Stanfield in a new TV spot for Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Haunted Mansion | Sign

Jules

Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtain and Harriet Sansom Harris befriend an alien in the trailer for Jules, a new sci-fi/comedy coming to select theaters this August 11.

JULES | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street

Dogman

Much like Selina Kyle in Batman Returns, Caleb Landry Jones plays a man “viciously thrown to dogs.” Instead of attacking him, however, the dogwFGs “come to protect him” as his totem animal in the trailer for Dogman, the latest film action film from Luc Besson.

Dogman (Trailer)

That’s a Wrap

Elsewhere, the cast and crew of a wrap party are picked off one-by-one by a mystery assailant dressed as the killer of their film in the trailer for That’s a Wrap.

That’s a Wrap | 2023 | Exclusive Official Trailer

Belle

Beauty and the Beast is retold through the lens of recent films like The Green Knight and The Northman in the trailer for Belle.

BELLE Official Trailer

Resident Alien

During a recent interview with Bleeding Cool, Resident Alien creator Peter Hogan revealed he filmed an on-screen cameo for the show’s upcoming third season finale.

Doom Patrol

In response to a fan on Threads, James Gunn promised the second half of Doom Patrol’s final season has not been shelved— a premiere date has simply yet to be “announced to the public.”

Krapopolis

TV Line reports Krapopolis will premiere Sunday, September 24 “immediately following Fox’s NFL doubleheader.” The series will then move into its regular Sunday-at-8:30 pm time slot beginning October 1.

What We Do in the Shadows

A burst water main “brings unwanted attention to the vampires” in the synopsis for “Local News,” the August 3 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Coverage of a local water main break brings unwanted attention to the vampires. Written by Sarah Naftalis; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Foundation

Brother Day fights six men in the nude in a new clip from the second season of Foundation.

Foundation — Season 2 Clip: “The Fight” | Apple TV+

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC has also released a brief teaser for its new Walking Dead spinoff in which Daryl Dixon finds himself at the mercy of a sinister abbey.

The Abbey | The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Official Teaser

Twisted Metal

Finally, Peacock has released a new trailer for its Twisted Metal series premiering this July 27.

Twisted Metal [Explicit] | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

