The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters

Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine Damodred in Prime Video's adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy tales.

Cheryl Eddy
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred
Image: Prime Video

The Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video on September 1, when the first three episodes of season two will reunite us with characters who went through a lot in season one—and introduce some new faces too. Get a glimpse of everyone in these new character posters that tease what’s to come in the upcoming episodes.

Lan and Moiraine

Lan and Moiraine

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

From a Prime Video press release: “The heart of the series, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), and her Warder, Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney), who, after her loss of magical abilities, will both struggle to adjust to their new relationship.” Here we do see Moiraine back in what looks like her Aes Sedai attire—gotta love a forehead jewel—so maybe there’s hope for restoring her channeling powers?

Rand and Selene

Rand and Selene

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

New character alert! And a tidy new haircut atop a familiar face! “The Dragon Reborn, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who is now trying to survive independently to protect his friends after last season’s face-off against the Dark One, and Selene (Natasha O’Keeffe), an innkeeper from Cairhien, with whom he has made a connection.” So has Rand stopped pining for Egwene?

Elayne and Egwene

Elayne and Egwene

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

Speaking of Egwene, here she is with another new character, and some magic swirls to boot. “Aes Sedai-in-training Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden) and her White Tower classmate, new character Elayne Trakand (Ceara Coveney), the daughter heir of Andor, who is beginning her magical journey.”

Liandrin and Nyneave

Liandrin and Nyneave

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

“Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoë Robins), the strong-willed Wisdom from Two Rivers, and ruthless Liandrin Guirale (Kate Fleetwood), an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah.” These two didn’t exactly get along in season one (did Liandrin get along with anyone?), so seeing them paired here—with Nynaeve in her Aes Sedai novice outfit—is an intriguing choice.

Min and Mat (New Version)

Min and Mat (New Version)

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

Here’s our first look at the new actor who was brought in to play Mat Cauthorn after season one; looks like the show is doing the Bewitched thing and going for a swap that won’t be addressed by the story. “Mat Cauthon (Donal Finn), who will endure a journey of self-discovery this season, and bartender Min Farshaw (Kae Alexander), who has the extraordinary ability to see glimpses of the Pattern that show her the future.” Very cool to see Min is back this season to rattle more characters with her eerie prophecies.

Aviendha and Perrin

Aviendha and Perrin

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

“Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), who this season will struggle with his identity outside of Two Rivers, and newcomer Aviendha (Ayoola Smart), a Maiden of the Spear from Aiel.” Perrin struggled with his identity for more of season one already, but it looks like his badass new buddy

Ishamael and High Lady Suroth

Ishamael and High Lady Suroth

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

“Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the Forsaken and the human embodiment of the Dark One’s evil, and, new for season two, High Lady Suroth (Karima McAdams), an imposing Seanchan noblewoman from a distant land.” Last season, they just called him “the Dark One,” but it looks like Fares Fares’ slippery character is going to have a more layered role in the story moving forward. And if High Lady Suroth’s on his team, it looks like we have a new antagonist in the mix.

Wheel of Time season 2 poster art

Wheel of Time season 2 poster art

Image for article titled The Wheel of Time Spins Toward Season 2 With New Character Posters
Image: Prime Video

Watch the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time season two September 1 on Prime Video.

