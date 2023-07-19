Wheel of Time Season 2 Reveals a Mystical First Trailer

Though its San Diego Comic-Con panel was understandably cancelled in light of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in Hollywood, Prime Video’s Wheel of Time still has a treat for fans: a first trailer for season two. It reveals a dramatic glimpse of the battles ahead.



The Wheel of Time - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Here’s the synopsis for season two, with some season-one context too: “Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), learns he is the Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.”

The rest of the cast includes Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

Wheel of Time season two arrives on Prime Video September 1; you can also stream the first season free on Amazon Freevee until August 14.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

