Who Is Elon Musk Trolling?

Elon Musk is trolling, but whom? Buzzfeed News reporter Ryan Mac tweeted a screengrab of an email that Elon Musk allegedly sent to his workers, ostensibly to applaud them as the factory reopens, but possibly to torment them or broadcast a self-own to...the media? The kicker:



An honest day’s work spent building products or providing service of use to others is extremely honorable. I have vastly more respect for someone who takes pride in doing a good job, whatever the profession, than some rich or famous person who does nothing useful.

There’s a Dickens line somewhere in there, but I’m not playing this game. He’s endangering the health and lives of his workers.

By yesterday, Tesla had reopened its Fremont, California plant to government officials’ surprise. Tesla employees told Business Insider that they were ordered to show up, and one said that they’d been threatened with the loss of their benefits. Musk tweeted that he was willing to get arrested for the cause and humbly asked that he be the “only” one to go to jail for his decision. Worst of all, he’s being a bad influence.