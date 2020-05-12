Who Is Elon Musk Trolling?

Who Is Elon Musk Trolling?

Whitney Kimball
Dead DropOur Slack channel is a trashcan of abandoned links. News, memes, photos, quotes, and brain-poisoned bacchanalia must all be wiped from our memories so we can blog tomorrow—but before we do that, we’re forwarding the best of it to you! Welcome to Dead Drop.
Gizmodo’s Slack channel is a gray slurry of wretched tech men, dead birds, and abandoned news we didn’t have time to blog. At approximately 6 PM daily, we flush it from our minds so that a fresh batch of internet can wash over us tomorrow. But we thought maybe you’d like to check it out in here, so we’re throwing the day’s leftover news into a bucket and handing it off to you. If you’re on desktop, click the little arrows at the bottom of the post to advance through the internet. If you’re on mobile, forget we said anything.

Elon Musk is trolling, but whom? Buzzfeed News reporter Ryan Mac tweeted a screengrab of an email that Elon Musk allegedly sent to his workers, ostensibly to applaud them as the factory reopens, but possibly to torment them or broadcast a self-own to...the media? The kicker:

An honest day’s work spent building products or providing service of use to others is extremely honorable. I have vastly more respect for someone who takes pride in doing a good job, whatever the profession, than some rich or famous person who does nothing useful.

There’s a Dickens line somewhere in there, but I’m not playing this game. He’s endangering the health and lives of his workers.

By yesterday, Tesla had reopened its Fremont, California plant to government officials’ surprise. Tesla employees told Business Insider that they were ordered to show up, and one said that they’d been threatened with the loss of their benefits. Musk tweeted that he was willing to get arrested for the cause and humbly asked that he be the “only” one to go to jail for his decision. Worst of all, he’s being a bad influence.

14,000 words on MalwareTech will take a chunk out of your day 

Wired’s New Yorker-length profile of Marcus Hutchins, a hacker who stopped a catastrophic cyber attack that could have wiped out the internet, is well worth an evening read. By the time Hutchins stopped the malware, it had taken down hospital systems, a bank, automakers, and universities. Ironically, Hutchins, a reformed teen cybercriminal, was arrested by the FBI at age 23, just as he was being celebrated, in Wired’s words, for “saving the internet.”

Here’s a teaser:

It was the cyber equivalent of watching the moments before a car crash,” says one cybersecurity analyst who worked for British Telecom at the time and was tasked with incident response for the NHS. “We knew that, in terms of the impact on people’s lives, this was going to be like nothing we had ever seen before.”

As the worm spread around the world, it infected the German railway firm Deutsche Bahn, Sberbank in Russia, automakers Renault, Nissan, and Honda, universities in China, police departments in India, the Spanish telecom firm Telefónica, FedEx, and Boeing. In the space of an afternoon, it destroyed, by some estimates, nearly a quarter-million computers’ data, inflicting between $4 billion and $8 billion in damage.

For those watching WannaCry’s proliferation, it seemed there was still more pain to come. Josh Corman, at the time a cybersecurity-focused fellow for the Atlantic Council, remembers joining a call on the afternoon of May 12 with representatives from the US Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the pharmaceutical firm Merck, and executives from American hospitals. The group, known as the Healthcare Cybersecurity Industry Taskforce, had just finished an analysis that detailed a serious lack of IT security personnel in American hospitals. Now WannaCry seemed poised to spread to the US health care system, and Corman feared the results would be far worse than they had been for the NHS. “If this happens en masse, how many people die?” he remembers thinking. “Our worst nightmare seemed to be coming true.”

Did Hutchins make it out of jail in time for the Wired profile? Don’t google it, read.

It’s happening again

I am pleased to inform you that the mind behind some of the most psychologically discomforting films ever made is reporting the weather again. More in the vein of the dreamy non-sequiturs from Twin Peaks, David Lynch wishes us a good day.

What is weather? What is Tuesday?

What a difference a bandana makes

The pandemic has revealed people’s true colors and personal quirks, which we’ll hopefully remember and hold them accountable for long after this is over. This is to say: Did you all see Tim Kaine’s bandana today?

“The new Red Dead looks great,” Gizmodo reporter Matt Novak commented in Slack.

More like Tim Pain. Tim John Wayne. Tim Co-kaine. Bad Tim. Gizmodo approves this look.

Richard Spencer’s building a platform where he can use the n-word, I guess

It seems that hate groups, which were booted from payment processors like PayPal and Google Pay, whose platforms like Stormfront and Hatreon were wiped in widespread deplatforming in the wake of the 2017 Charlottesville massacre, might find a new revenue pipeline in a Patreon-adjacent Russian fundraising platform. TruthOut reports that prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer—who’s continued to communicate with his followers in YouTube livestreams and on Twitter—can now be found on SubscribeStar, a membership site which he’s described as a “free speech platform.” Spencer has reportedly also fundraised with Entropy, a livestreaming service that allows paid chats and bills its offerings as “creative streaming solutions in an era of mass censorship.”

As TruthOut notes, Spencer has “avoided racial slurs and combative appearances” in order to stay live on mainstream platforms. (This looks like tweeting about Zionism and retweeting alt-right blogs like Radix Journal.) Now, according to TruthOut, he plans to build his own platform.

This means that activists and journalists might be relieved of the job of moderating for major platforms, a job I never thought I’d miss.

Visualizing the viral spread of the “Plandemic”

If you’re wondering how the covid-19 conspiracy video “Plandemic” made it into NFL players’ and Larry the Cable Guy’s feeds last week, a data visualization of Facebook groups shows that it seems to have metastasized from QAnon followers and anti-vaxxers. Social media researcher Erin Gallagher used CrowdTangle data to identify the main nodes, which also include a Rush Limbaugh fan club.

That’s not terribly surprising. The partial documentary, an interview with vaccine skeptic Judy Mikovitz made various debunked claims in line with those groups’ thinking, including that covid-19 came out of a lab. The video was viewed millions of times on Facebook and YouTube before it was removed.

In a similar infographic of rapid link-sharing, Zarine Kharazian, editor of the Digital Forensic Research Lab, found some popularity amongst the Candace Owens fan club, a “Reopen” group, and a Trump fan club.

If you found the film convincing, Lifehacker’s Beth Skwarecki, who’s authored books on historical epidemics and genetics, examined its assertions at length. Objective truth is nice. Here’s a Wall Street Journal animation showing how the body fights the coronavirus to wash it down.

ROCK

God damn, look at this fuckin’ rock!





Revenge is a dish best served raw and covered in mites

One morning, before the pandemic, a certain science-minded Birdmodo editor notified the company Slack channel to watch out for the dead bird in the communal freezer. All hell broke loose across the sites throughout the morning and into lunchtime. While I’m not sure about the reporter’s ultimate design (science, likely), I now realize that none of us fully imagined the frozen dead bird’s potential, which is: revenge bird.

A contestant on the Spanish edition of MasterChef presented a fully feathered raw dead partridge on a platter garnished with tomatoes. Why? Apparently she’d been burned by the previous round’s critique. But why not? Some people look at a dead bird and see a dead bird. Some people look at a dead bird and see possibilities.

