The Future Is Here
Hollywood Mourns the Passing of Director William Friedkin

The man behind The Exorcist, The French Connection, Sorcerer, Cruising, and more was 87 years old.

Germain Lussier
Director William Friedkin poses a Lifetime Achievement Award given to him at the 70th Venice International Film Festival on in 2012.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

From iconic directors and legendary actors, to big corporations and famous name brands, it seems everyone in Hollywood has something incredible to say about William Friedkin. The legendary, Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Exorcist, The French Connection, Sorcerer, and so many others passed away at 87 this week in Los Angeles, and the filmmaking community used the occasion to look back on an incredible life and career.

Below, you’ll see reactions from fellow directors like Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright, Matt Reeves, Joe Dante, and Eli Roth just to name a few. The New York subway system paid tribute. Some of the writers behind The Simpsons shared some stories. The reactions to Friedkin’s death were all, of course, sad—but also very representative of the diverse, impactful career he had.

For more on Friedkin’s passing, read our obituary here.

