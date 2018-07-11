Smack in the middle of the World Cup semi-finals, YouTube TV totally fucked over fans of England and Croatia alike.



The live TV streaming service, Google’s big solution for people tired of paying for cable, offered its “sincere apologies” on Twitter after its World Cup stream got borked: “The timing is horrible but we’re working to be up and running again ASAP!” the tweet read.

Lots of frothy tweets followed. A selection:

YouTube TV reported on Twitter that the service was back just before 4pm ET; however, some users appeared to still be encountering issues after the streaming service was ostensibly back online. Some requested refunds.

Google recently raised the price for YouTube TV by $5 to $40 per month.