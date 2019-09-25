We come from the future
A Lifelong Love With Flight Led to This Man's Record-Breaking Collection of Model Airplanes

Myra Iqbal
Most of us see an airplane and think they’re cool. It might inspire us to get a pilot’s license or maybe buy a few Micro Machines or even put together a model plane. Michael Kelly saw his first Douglas DC-3 aircraft at the Shannon Airport in Ireland when he was just a little boy and became very passionate model planes.

It left such an impression on him that he began collecting model the most accurate and rarest models he could find. Made to scale, with detailed, accurate markings, these planes were almost like the real thing (apart from the ability to fly).

Today his collection stands at over 5,000 which he holds a Guinness World Record for, and he says he still hasn’t lost his boyish wonder about them. In fact, despite his age now, he could look at the sky and tell you what aircraft was flying above him.

Share This Story

Myra Iqbal
Creative Producer.

