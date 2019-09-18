A Peek Into the Soviet Computer Revolution

One of the largest and coolest collections of Soviet computers in the world resides in an apartment complex in Mariupol, Ukraine. Dmitriy Cherepanov started Club 8-bit with a small collection of computers built when the Soviet bloc was crafting its own personal computers.

It’s like looking into an alternative universe. The machines popular to kids growing up in the Soviet bloc look just different enough from what we’re familiar within the western world, but still carries that same sense of nostalgia you or I might get for a Commodore 64 or Macintosh II.

Cherepanov has been collecting and restoring these computers for over a decade, and his museum of PCs is a fascinating look at the wide scope of the 1980s PC revolution.